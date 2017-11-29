- Advertisement -

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has urged the Federal Government to take a second look at the education policies and curriculum with a view to making all Secondary Schools in the country conform to the norms of the Federal Unity Colleges, despite the ownership status.

A statement by the Federal Ministry of Education on Wednesday in Abuja, said that Sanusi made the submission while addressing principals of Federal Unity Colleges who paid a courtesy visit on him in his Kano palace.

The statement was signed by Mr Abdul Onuh for Dr Priscilla Ihuoma, Director Press and Public Relations in the ministry.

Sanusi noted that the Federal Unity Colleges were primarily established to forge national integration and to set academic standard.

He expressed dismay over the inability of many citizens to acquire a true Nigerian identity many years after independence despite all the measures introduced by successive governments to bring about national unity.

The Emir, who is an old boy of Kings College, Lagos and one time Vice President of the Old Boys of the College for many years, observed that it was sad that the aggressive moves by government to unite the nation after the civil war through expansion of the unity colleges had not been fully achieved the desired result.

According to him, every individual has multiple identities of tribe, religion or sex but that none of these can stop any person from being a Nigerian.

Earlier, the Director of Basic and Secondary Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Alhaji Mohammed Karage, who led the principals on the courtesy call, said that they were in Kano for their 2017 Annual General Meeting which iwas rotated on zonal level.