The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says no fewer than 1, 000 officers would be deployed to man all routes within the Oyo State during the yuletide.

The State FRSC Sector Commander, Mrs Cecilia Alao, disclosed this on Wednesday in Ibadan during the state’s 2017 mega rally and flag off of `ember months’ campaign.

The sector commander said the command had made adequate arrangement to ensure zero crashes during this period.

She said that the heavy presence of FRSC officers on the road during the period, would remind motorists of what they heard during the sensitization campaign on road usage by FRSC.

The sector commander said that the Corps has sustained ember months safety campaign in recognition of the sanctity of human lives especially with the ember months characterize by surge in human and vehicular traffic.

Alao said that the campaign was to draw attention to the need for all road users especially commercial transport operators, to be more responsible on the roads.

“FRSC has over the past 29 years of its existence, intensified efforts to reduce the rate of road traffic crashes and fatalities through the introduction of road safety programmes such as, weekly public enlightenment.

“Daily alcohol test with breathalyzer for drivers under the influence of alcohol, sensitization campaign on installation of speed limiters and use of expired or worn-out tyres, among others.

`Traffic crashes and fatality do occur during this period as a result of the carelessness or gross disobedience to traffic regulations exhibited by road users which can be averted through total compliance with traffic laws, exhibited through responsible road usage,’’ she said.

The sector commander assured the public that the Corps would continue to perform their statutory functions with diligence and professional ism.

She call on the public to pay special attention to issues of road safety and support FRSC accomplish the goal of minimizing traffic crashes and sustaining safe motoring environment in Nigeria.

Flagging off the campaign, Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, said that this period calls for caution on the part of the drivers who are expected to bring their wealth of experience to bear while driving.

Ajimobi represented by Mr Wasiu Dauda, Oyo State Commissioner for Works and Transport, said the focal objective of government was for the safety of lives and property of people of the state.

He said that the government would continue to work to ensure that all roads within the state are motorable to reduce accident on the road.

Dignitaries at the occasion include representatives of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Association of Okada Riders, Nigeria Police, NSCDC, Immigration, Nigeria Army and Royal father, among others.

The theme of the programme is “Right to Life on the Highway not Negotiable’’, while highlight of the occasion was a drama on causes and prevention of accident.