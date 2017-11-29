- Advertisement -

Delta Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah, has advised the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to transact all official information dissemination through the official government emails created for them.

Ukah, who gave the advice at a meeting he held with Public Relations Officers (PROs) in the MDAs in Asaba on Tuesday on the state’s website, said that henceforth it was an aberration to transact official government information with a personal email.

He said the website, managed by the Directorate of Orientation, had created an email for each of the MDAs for the purpose of transmitting government information.

He explained that it was mandatory for all the MDAs to be on the website as direct by the Secretary to the State Government.

“You should be able to put all Ministry’s, Departments’ and Agencies’ information on the web,’’ Ukah said, urging the MDAs who had yet to put their information on the web to hook up,’’ Ukah said in a statement.

On the need to ensure that a domain was created for their MDAs, he said that it was only through the web that the world would know the government’s activities, policies and programmes.

Ukah also advised the PROs to have their office social media handles such Twitter, Instagram and Facebook among others where the outside world could easily get information about the MDAs.

“The MDAs must open their website and link to the state website. Any defaulter will hold his or herself responsible,’’ the commissioner said.

In attendance at the meeting were the Executive Assistant to the Governor in charge of the Directorate of Orientation, Mr Eugene Uzum, and the functioning Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr Paul Osahor.