Governor Muhammed Umaru Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa State, on Wednesday, presented a budget estimate of about N162 billion to the Adamawa State House of Assembly.

Governor Bindow, while presenting the 2018 budget tagged, “Budget of Hope and Empowerment” said, the budget would seek to consolidate on the gains made in the previous years in road construction, healthcare, education and social development.

He maintained that he would continue to uphold the trust placed on him by the people of Adamawa state.

Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Mijinyawa, commended the governor for a successful implementation of about 72 per cent of the 2017.

Hon. Mijinyawa also commended Governor Bindow for the timely presentation of budget to the Assembly, saying he hoped the 2018 budget would not face the hurdles the 2017 budget faced.

The Speaker, therefore, directed the House committee on finance and appropriation to evaluate and submit its report on the budget within two weeks.

Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Emmanuel Samdu, while delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the House, called on the governor to address the issue of security towards curbing incessant killings in the state.

Hon. Samdu said peace is crucial to the development of any society.