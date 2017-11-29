- Advertisement -

The House of Representatives on Wednesday commenced public hearing on a Bill to empower Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to control Close Circuit Televisions (CCTV) in the country.

The Bill seeks to amend the NSCDC Act 2003 to provide guidance for the enforcement of security measures through the requirement for installation and management of CCTVs.

It is to ensure the security of lives and property in the country.

Making his submission before members of the House Committee on Interior, in Abuja, Deputy Comptroller-General, NSCDC, Andekin Musa, commended the initiative to amend the existing Act.

According to him, the extant law is devoid of any provision catering for installation and management of CCTV in the country.

- Advertisement -

“The public overriding interest of actively securing public and private places identified as high risk has become expedient in the face of criminal activities carried out on innocent citizens.

“The amendment is broad enough to cater for related matters on the installation, use and management of the CCTV,’’ Musa said.

He added that the amendment would also provide for the expansion of the functions of NSCDC and its affiliation with local and international organisations in combating crime.

Chairman of the committee, Rep. Adams Jagaba, said that the amendment of the bill was apt in view of the security challenges confronting the country.

Jagaba said that the amendment would also strengthen synergy between NSCDC and other security agencies, particularly in sharing critical information needed in the fight against insecurity.