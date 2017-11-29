- Advertisement -

The Senate, on Wednesday, was told that 357 Nigerians have been killed in 55 attacks by the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists since the beginning of 2017.

Former Leader of the Senate, Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South, in a motion, told his colleagues that the Boko Haram terrorists have made significant gains in the three northeastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe respectively.

Ndume, had on Tuesday, said the Senate might have to summon Service Chiefs to brief it in a closed door session, over the resurgence of Boko Haram activities in North Eastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

The lawmaker said the three states had come under serious attacks from insurgents lately. He said if something urget was not done, the gains recorded in the fight against Boko Haram would be eroded.

- Advertisement -

“The insurgency in the North East is resurfacing. If we need to invite the Security Chiefs to brief the Senate in a closed door session, I will formally move a motion at our next sitting,” Ndume had said.

At Thursday’s plenary, Sen. Ndume, who sponsored a proper motion, said 76 people were killed by the terrorists in November, while 11 soldiers also lost their lives within the same period.

He said of the 357 civilians that have died, 220 were killed between June and November. He revealed that they died as a result of suicide bombings.

The prayer sought by Ndume that Service Chiefs be invited to brief the Senate, in a closed door session on the worrisome state of security, did not scale through.