Kogi State Governor, Alh Yahaya Bello, has said his administration is working hard to rewrite the story of the state with policies and programs that have direct impact on the people of the state.

The Governor who spoke in Lokoja through his Director General on Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, assured the people of the state that his government will continue to make life better for the them.

“This administration is not only interested in paying the civil servants who deserve to be on the payroll; but to also execute legacy projects that will turn around the fortunes of the people of the state.

“Government has devised new means of ensuring we continue to fund ongoing projects without necessarily pilling unbearable pressure in the finances of the state.

“Before the recent intervention of Mr. President on the issue of salaries to workers across the state, government think-tank team has met to ensure we do not owe civil servants going into the Yuletide. The people will remain the focus of our Government”.

Bello said his administration has recorded great mileage in institutionalizing “transparency and accountability in governance with brakes built in the system to check Government financial management”, insisting that his administration will continue to strengthen the fight against corruption in the state.

He urged the people of the state to continue to tap into the health programs of government as his administration is gradually moving towards “zero cost for health”.

The Governor said his administration has done well in upscaling educational and health facilities across the state.