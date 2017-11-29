- Advertisement -

The senator representing Bauchi State senatorial district, Isah Misau, has asked a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory to compel the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to appear before the court to testify as a defence witness.

Mr. Misau, a retired police officer, is facing trial for alleged dissemination of falsehood against Mr. Idris. He was accused by the IGP of spreading falsehood and fraudulently obtaining his retirement from the police force.

The allegations by the police chief came shortly after Mr. Misau accused Mr. Idris of receiving bribes worth millions of naira from police officers and engagement in sexual misconduct.

The Police Service Commission however cleared Mr. Misau of being a deserter.

The Attorney General of the Federation, AGF Abubakar Malami, unimpressed, subsequently filed a five-count charge against Mr. Misau in September, accusing the senator of spreading falsehood.

A Channels TV report indicated that Mr. Misau’s lawyer, Joshua Musa, informed the court, presided by Ishaq Bello, of his client’s request for a subpoena to be served on Mr. Idris to appear in court and testify on his (Misau’s) behalf.

Mr. Musa contended on Tuesday that his client had the right to defend himself through, ”every legal means possible.”

The report however added that counsel to the federal government, Alex Iziyon, opposed Mr. Musa’s request. He reportedly informed the court of his decision to amend the five-count charge against Mr. Misau to seven.

The case was adjourned to December 4 for hearing of the application for subpoena.