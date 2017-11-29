- Advertisement -

Mohammed Sanusi, General Secretary, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), says the body is determined to build stronger junior national teams.

Sanusi made the assertion on Wednesday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen on ways of revamping the junior national teams.

He said that the setting up of U-13 and U-15 national teams were in tandem with the vision of building formidable U-17 and U-20 national teams.

“If you recall, we have set up U-13 and U-15 national teams as preparatory classes for U-17.

“Recently, our U-15 played a friendly match against the U-17 national team of Morocco as part of trial matches,’’ Sanusi said.

The NFF scribe assured Nigerians of better junior national teams capable of making them proud.

Sanusi, however, called for the total support of Nigerians for football to excel, noting that the country’s junior national teams had not done well in the recent times.