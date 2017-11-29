- Advertisement -

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has told intending pilgrims for 2018 hajj exercise to register for the religious exercise before the end of March 2018 to fulfill one of the most important pillars of Islam.

The chairman/CEO of the commission, Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, disclosed this while interacting with the new leadership of the Association of Hajj and Ummrah Operators in Nigeria (AHOUN) who paid him a courtesy visit yesterday in Abuja.

According to him, the calendar year for the 2018 hajj will be strictly followed to allow for proper planning especially as it relates to the intending pilgrims’ welfare and comfort in Saudi Arabia.

He added that the operation and business of hajj operations should be handled by core professionals saying hajj operations “should not be an all-comer affairs or supermarket affair.”

“For those who want to perform the 2018 hajj, my advice to them is they should complete their registration on or before the end of March 2018. The calendar of event has changed, and we must work in tandem with what Saudi authorities have put on ground. The 2018 hajj portal will close in May 2018 and I want to implore our people to key into this by completing their registration on or before March 31, 2018 for proper planning and documentation because Islam as a religion attaches more importance to planning. The registration deadline will not be extended.

The calendar of events for the 2018 hajj will not be altered because it is very clear. Hajj operations must be regulated in such a way that it should be handled by professionals”, the NAHCON boss submitted.

Earlier in his speech, the acting president of AHOUN, Alhaji Salihu Butu, commended NAHCON leadership for its support and thanked the commission for the opportunity to work together for the successes that have been recorded during past hajj operations. He added that the association is more concerned about the comfort of pilgrims while in Saudi Arabia for holy pilgrimage.