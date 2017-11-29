- Advertisement -

The Nigerian army says it has rescued another 212 persons held hostage by Boko Haram fighters in Sambisa forest, Borno state.

Sani Usman, army spokesman, said this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said soldiers also cleared remnants of insurgents from some villages in the northern fringes of the forest.

Usman said four insurgents were killed during the operation in the area while a Boko Haram commander named Amman Judee was also captured.

- Advertisement -

The captured commander, he said, was undergoing interrogation while the rescued persons were being documented.

According to the army spokesman, the underaged children among the rescued persons were being administered oral polio vaccines.

The development is coming two days after the army said it rescued 30 hostages from the sect, still in Borno. 14 insurgents were said to have been killed during the operation in Bama local government area of the state.