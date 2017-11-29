- Advertisement -

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has said that the Nigerian Military will remain resolute in eradicating insurgency and militancy in the country.

Buratai added that President Muhammadu Buhari’s support is invaluable to the success of the Nigerian Military in containing Boko Haram in the Northeast as well as containing militancy in other parts of the country.

The COAS stated this yesterday shortly after decorating the 45 Senior Officers promoted from Brigadier Generals to Major Generals at the Conference Hall of the Command Guest House in Maiduguri.

He said the choice of venue for the investiture is predicated on the need to boost the morale of troops in the Theatre of Operation and also to celebrate their elevation with the law abiding people of the North East, who enjoy normalcy today as a result of the fruit of their service.

“Nigeria will always remain our constituency and we all must be 100 per cent committed to maintaining its territorial integrity. The large number of you that have merited to be promoted to this enviable rank of Major General indicates the significant attainment of my vision of having a Professionally Responsive Nigerian Army in the Discharge of its Constitutional Roles.

“It is often said that promotion is a privilege and comes from God but again, without hard work, anyone’s ambition to be promoted would be difficult to achieve, if not impossible. It is on this premise that I commend all the newly promoted senior officers for their hard work, loyalty and dedication to duty.

“I will, however, enjoin you not to relent in your efforts but rather to see this elevation as a call to higher responsibilities, re-dedication and loyalty to the service and to the nation. For the past two and a half years, a lot of achievements have been recorded so far in the areas of training, fight against insurgency here in the North East, containment of militancy, welfare and infrastructural development since my assumption of the Office as Chief of Army Staff.

“Finally, let me use this opportunity to appreciate the Army Council and particularly , Mr President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, for graciously approving your promotions and for his generous support and guidance to the Nigerian Army,” Gen Buratai said.

He noted that PMB’s support is invaluable to the military successes in the North East and indeed across the country.

“We remain resolute in ridding the country of insurgency and militancy. On this note, I wish to once more congratulate the newly promoted major generals and their families, friends and well-wishers who are here to rejoice with us,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army, yesterday said that its troops killed 14 Boko Haram terrorists and rescued 30 captives in Borno State.

A statement by Army Spokesman, Brig Gen Sani Kukashekau Usman said troops of 202 Battalion of 21 Brigade Nigerian Army in Conjunction with elements of Mobile Strike Teams (MSTs) on Operations LAFIYA DOLE, in furtherance of clearance and blockade Operation DEEP PUNCH 2, cleared Boko Haram terrorists’ enclaves in Abusuriwa, Newchina, Bonzon, Usmanari, Goyayeri, Shitimari, Gashimari, Awaram amongst other villages in Bama local government area of Borno State.

Brig Gen Usman added that the troops whose continuous resolve in routing out the remnants of the suspected terrorists hibernating within the Brigade’s Area of Responsibility ensured that their superior fire power made the terrorists to flee in disarray, leading to the capture of one suspected terrorist, while eight of the Boko Haram terrorists were killed.

“The gallant troops were also able to recover 4 AK-47 Rifles, 3 Magazines, 7 Dane guns and Machetes, amongst other items. In addition, the troops also rescued 3 men, 12 women as well as 15 Children, among whom were an aged man and a woman held captive by the Boko Haram terrorists.

“The suspected terrorist has been handed over to the relevant authorities for further interrogation, while the rescued civilian captives are being attended to,” he said.

In a related development, Brig Gen Usman said troops of 152 Battalion of the Brigade deployed as a blocking force at the Forward Operations Base Kumshe to aid a successful clearance operation, ambushed some fleeing suspected Boko Haram terrorists and neutralized 5 of them.

“Also, troops of the 151 Battalion deployed at the Forward Operations Base, Darel Jamel, neutralized a terrorist in an ambush,” he further said.