The House of Representative has urged the federal government to immortalize late Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, by renaming the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, after him

Leadership recalls that the late vice president died on November 19 in a London hospital.

The call sequels a motion on the demise of the elder statesman moved by Hon. Ben Nwankwo, wherein he noted that Ekwueme’s ingenuity led to the creation of the six geopolitical zones upon which Nigeria is being run adding that he aggressively canvassed for national issues.

Also speaking, the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema, described Ekwueme as a great Nigerian who engraved his name on the sands of history.

“He was a great man, a great Nigerian. Most of us remember the National Art Theatre which he designed. Also, we cannot celebrate democracy in Nigeria from 1999 without mentioning him. We are children of Ekwueme; he was the first chairman of the greatest party in Africa; he would have been richer than he died if he had motive for materialism. His death is a great loss to Ndigbo and Ndi Anambra and Nigeria at large”, he said.

On his part, Hon. Anayo Nnebe described the former Vice President as the best President Nigeria never had.

“Ekwueme was a great man. He was a straightforward person. Chief Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme was the best president Nigeria never had. He would have turned Nigeria to a better position. Inspite of the fact that he was denied that position, he remained a pan Nigeria”

Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai who described Ekwueme as a man of letters, backed the call for the federal government to rename federal Polytechnic, Oko after him.

“Ekweueme was a man of integrity in all aspects of his life. He was a courageous man. A man who stood to defend democracy. He worked for the unity of this country. He’s a man that believes in education. We celebrate him. They should change Federal Polytechnic, Oko to Ekwueme University. Let celeberate this man even when he has passed on so that his legacy will live on”, he said.

Deputy Speaker, Yusuf Lasun on his part, described the late elder statesman as a man of education. “We all agree he was a great man with over 10 University Degrees. May His soul rest in perfect peace”.

The House observed a minute silence in his honor.