Governor Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State has presented a budget proposal of N134.17 billion for 2018 to the state House of Assembly.

The governor, while presenting the proposed estimate tagged as “Budget of sustained Economic Growth and Social Transformation,” on Tuesday, said the budget was slightly above 2017 budget by about ‎3.3 percent increase.

The breakdown of the major incomes with which to finance the budget ‎consists of recurrent expenditures consisting of Personnel Costs, Overheads, Consolidated Revenue Fund Charges and Other recurrent expenses relating to service delivery, are earmarked the sum of N65.535 billion equivalent to about 48.8 per cent of the total income.

He said that capital expenditure is earmarked the sum of N67.035 billion accounting for about 50 percent of the total expected income declaring that this is about 0.7 per cent below the 2017 initial approved estimates.

‎He stated that agriculture and Livestock Development In line with government avowed commitment to diversify the State’s economy and achieve food self-sufficiency over N9.3 billion is proposed to be expended on various agricultural projects and programmes during the 2018 fiscal year.

“In continuation with the Education Change Agenda interventions as it affects basic and senior secondary education as well as continued funding for our tertiary schools, about N17.7 billion is earmarked for capital investments in the education sector as a whole representing about 26.4% of the total capital budget,” he declared.