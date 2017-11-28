- Advertisement -

Ekiti State Government on Tuesday says it has begun demolition of structures considered to be posing high security threats to residents.

The State Commissioner for Works and Transportation, Mrs. Funmilayo Ogun, said this while addressing journalists at the end of the first day of the exercise in Ado Ekiti.

According to her, all abandoned houses providing shelter for all manners of criminals would be affected.

She added that the state would also construct modern car parks so as to ease traffic congestion, especially in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Ogun said government felt it was not enough to arrest drivers for parking along the roads and make them to pay fines without providing alternative parking spaces for them.

According to her, the present administration in the state was determined to leave the state better than it met it, saying this gave rise to why it embarked on many legacy projects.

The Commissioner who dispelled insinuations in some quarters that some of the projects, especially the first Flyover in the state, currently under construction in Ado Ekiti were misplaced priority, said the plan of the Governor Ayodele Fayose-led administration was not to limit scope of development to the present day alone, but to also strategise against the future by tackling some of its future infrastructure needs.

“It is ridiculous for some people to be criticising the governor for embarking on the flyover project because of what they perceived to be a waste or outright undesirability of such.

“The question we are also asking them is that: is it normal for any responsible government to wait till when the vehicular traffic of Ado Ekiti will become as congested as the scenario in Lagos before we will start thinking of constructing a flyover?”