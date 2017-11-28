- Advertisement -

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has said it will not post corps members to any area where there is security breach.

The corps said this in a press statement Tuesday afternoon.

According to the statement, NYSC Director-General, Sulaiman Kazaure, said the security of corps members is a priority to the management of the scheme.

It said Mr. Kazaure stated this while addressing 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream One Corps Members at NYSC Zamfara State Orientation Camp in Tsafe and also in Wamakko Orientation Camp, Sokoto State.

He urged the corps members to obey constituted authorities throughout their service year.

The DG warned them that their status as corps members is not an immunity against prosecution if they violate the laws of the country.



He advised them to be courteous while dealing with security officials, noting that nation-building is a collective effort of every citizen as he urged the corps members to contribute their quota as graduate citizens.

He urged the corp members to acquire entrepreneurship skills while in camp in order to avoid unemployment after the service year.

Mr. Kazaure urged corps members to respect the culture of their host communities, stressing that females should dress decently and avoid provocative dresses.

NYSC Sokoto State Coordinator, Musa Abubakar, informed the Director-General that the corps members had shown interest in acquiring vocational skills in order to become entrepreneurs.

The Batch B, Stream 1 corps members resumed orientation camps November 21 while the official closing ceremony is December 11.