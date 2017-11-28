- Advertisement -

The Police Service Commission has explained that it reinstated a deputy commissioner of police, Danjuma Ibrahim, into the force because the court acquitted him of the felony charge against him.

This, it said was in line with its commitment to obey court judgments and the Public Service Rules.

Ibrahim was alleged to have conspired with other officers to cause the death of some Igbo traders arrested by the police attached to the Garki Police Division on June 8, 2005.

He was suspended from duty on account of the allegation and was subsequently charged to court alongside Othaman Abdulsalam, Nicholas Zakaria, Baba Emmanuel, Ezekiel Acheneje and Sadiq Salami as co-defendants for felony.

The commission in a statement on Tuesday by its spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, explained that the trial Judge found the DCP who was the first accused person, not guilty and accordingly discharged and acquitted him while Emmanuel and Acheneje were sentenced to death.

It said, “After the judgement, Ibrahim appealed to the commission requesting his reinstatement, restoration, payment of arrears of salary, benefits and other entitlements in line with the judgement of the High Court of Federal Capital Territory Abuja delivered on March, 9, 2017.”

The commission noted that the Public Service Rules provided that an officer acquitted of a criminal offence “shall not be penalised for any charge of which he/she has been acquitted, (PSR 030411(b)).”

The PSC also noted that since the DCP had not been found guilty of the charge that led to his suspension, the provision of PSR 030404 (iv) would apply, adding that it would continue to respect the rule of law and obey judgements of ‘competent courts of justice.