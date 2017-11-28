- Advertisement -

Academic and administrative activities were, on Tuesday, paralysed at the University of Ibadan as the non-teaching staff of the institution staged a protest over the disparity by the Federal Government in the disbursement of earned allowances and earned academic allowances.

It was gathered that the Federal Government had disbursed N18.3 billion to pay for earned academic allowances of 22 universities for 2009/2010, while N4.6 billion was allocated to non-teaching staff in 24 universities.

Of the amount, the UI academic staff got over N1.6 billion for Earned Academic Allowances while non-teaching staff were allocated over N105 million.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday morning, four gates of the institution were locked, which led to a gridlock on Mokola-Ojoo Road.

The logjam, which lasted for about five hours, stretched from UI Gate to Ojoo while many motorists abandoned their vehicles by the roadsides.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as ‘President Buhari, university education is under serious threat. Do something.’ ‘Earned Academic Allowance is a fraud. It is not anywhere in the 2009 agreement’, ‘EFCC, kindly invite education minister and accountant general of the federation,’ ‘Height of corruption is paying ASUU what us not in their agreement,’ among many others.