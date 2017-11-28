- Advertisement -

“I Stand for Nigeria”, an NGO, on Tuesday in Yola launched its anti-hate speech campaign aimed at promoting unity in the country.

Mr Ibanga Isine, the National Coordinator of the group, said at the ceremony that Nigeria is among 64 countries in the world that had embarked on such a project.

- Advertisement -

Iseni urged Nigerians to adopt soft response to hate speeches, adding that the participation of youths in the Nigeria project was crucial to its success.

According to him, the unity of Nigeria is a project for all.

The campaign was launched at the Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola with students from American University of Nigeria, Yola, also present.