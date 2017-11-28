- Advertisement -

The National Association of Nigerian Students has condoled with the family of Mr Elvis Magam, a 300 level student of the University of Uyo (UniUyo), Akwa-Ibom State who died at the association’s Zone B convention.

NANS, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said that Magam was shot dead by suspected cultists who invaded the venue of the convention held on Nov. 25 at the Federal University, Otu-Oke, Bayelsa State.

The statement was signed by NANS’ President, Mr Chinonso Obasi.

He commended the Bayelsa State Police Command and the Department of State Services for their swift response and arrest of suspects, adding that the culprits should be accordingly prosecuted.

Obasi said that the opening ceremony of the convention witnessed clashes among contending aspirants over who would represent the state at the Zonal leadership of NANS.

“The management of Federal University, Otu-Oke, security agencies and the convention planning committee to ensure the success of the convention.

“However, it is rather unfortunate that some misguided youths parading as students were drafted in by some aspirants from Akwa Ibom State for the sole aim of frustrating the efforts of the organisers.

“The national leadership of NANS salutes the promptness with which the security agencies apprehended some suspects and clearly wish to state that the association is interested in the arrest, investigation and prosecution of all those involved including their sponsors.

“It is crude, anti-human and unfathomable that young people now resort to arms possession and usage in clearly a student’s election,’’ he said.

According to Obasi, NANS’ disapproval of such desperation is evident in its numerous efforts at sensitising and preaching peace since emergence.

He said that NANS’ leadership would assist the security agencies in their ongoing investigation in order to ensure that Magam’s family got justice.

The NANS president thanked the Bayelsa State Government for its love and hospitality.

Obasi called on students of good conscience at the convention to step forward and assist the security agencies in fishing out all those involved in the mindless killing of a fellow student.

Mr Asuquo Amba, the Bayelsa State Police Commissioner, had on Monday confirmed the incident, adding that some arrests had been made.