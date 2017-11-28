- Advertisement -

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Kebbi State Command, has disclosed that 92 deaths were recorded out of 549 passengers involved in 152 road accidents that occurred in the state within year 2017.

Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Mr. Shehu Umar, stated this, on Tuesday, during 2017 sensitisation campaign in Birnin-Kebbi, for commercial drivers in the state as part of measure to reduce road accidents during Christmas and New Year festivals.

According to him, “Accident reduction from an all time high figure of 697 in 1991 to 262 in 2016 representing 64 percent reduction in road tragic crashes in Kebbi State. While in the three quarter of 2017 the command recorded a total number of 152 cases of RTC with 549 person involved, 239 injured while 92 people killed”, he said

He said the Command was able to achieve this reduction due to the cooperation of state government and other stakeholders in the state.

”We can do more with continues emended cooperation of our stakeholders and member of the general public.

Umar also said that the Kebbi State Command has provided 26 unbroken years of services delivery to passengers since the creation of the state.

NURTW branch Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Banki, who commended the Command, said that reckless driving among drivers had reduced because of compliance to traffic and road regulations by most motorists.