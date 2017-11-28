- Advertisement -

The Federal Government has condemned the recent killing of 138 worshipers in a mosque, in Egypt.

The terrorists’ attack which occured at a Mosque in the Sinai Peninsula, also left 128 persons wounded.

The government also commiserated with the families of the victims and prayed that the Almighty God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

In a statement made available in Abuja, by the spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tiwatope Adeleye Elias-Fatile, the Federal Government said it joined the rest of the world in condemning the attack in its strongest terms.

“The Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria expresses its heartfelt condolences to the Government and People of the Arab Republic of Egypt over the death of 305 worshippers, with 128 others wounded, following an attack on a mosque in northern Sinai, on Friday, November 24, 2017.

- Advertisement -

“This has been described as the deadliest terrorist attack in Egypt’s modern history.

“The Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria joins the rest of the world to condemn this attack in the strongest terms,” the federal government said.

The government added that it firmly held the conviction that no cause could justify taking innocent lives.

“The Government also prays for the quick recovery of the wounded.

“During this sober moment of tragedy, Nigeria re-affirms its continued solidarity with the Government and good People of the Arab Republic of Egypt,” the statement read.