The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Jigawa has approved the re-deployment of 52 nursing and pregnant corps members to states of their choice.

The state NYSC coordinator, Mr Michael Amolo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday that the NYSC authority had also approved the re-deployment of 10 other corps members with health challenges.

“As for now, this is the number of corps members seeking re-deployment; we will listen to those with genuine cases but will not entertain those with flimsy reasons.

”We will not just allow people to come and go back like that without cogent reasons.

According to him, the essence of the NYSC is for national unity and integration.

“It is mandatory for corps members to stay and serve in places where they are posted for primary assignment so that they can gain experience.”

The coordinator advised the corps members posted to the state to conduct themselves properly and to respect the culture and traditions of the people.

He warned corps members against the indiscriminate use of the social media, adding that anyone found wanting would be sanctioned.