The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) will soon announce the appointment of some Nigerian artistes as its brand ambassadors.

This step is with a view to exploring the opportunities in the entertainment industry to expand its business fortunes and get the youth more interested in its activities.

Post Master General and Chief Executive Officer of NIPOST, Mr. Bisi Adegbuyi, disclosed this in a lecture entitled: NIPOST: ‘The Game Changer for Nigeria’s Economy,’ which he delivered at the opening of the 2017 Press Week of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State council, in Ibadan, on Monday.

Adegbuyi, who was represented by Deputy Postmaster General (Administration) of NIPOST, Mr. Aliyu Mahmud, stated that a lot of innovations, including multi-activity business model, which will position the organisation to delve into banking, insurance, real estate and e-commerce, and other sectors of the economy.

He noted that the model was initiated by the management of NIPOST in order to ensure that the organisation maintains its relevance, in spite of the emerging threat being posed by the advent of information technology.

“This model has worked elsewhere, top among this year’s global top three in the postal industry are Switzerland, France, and Japan. Regional countries that have adopted this model include, but not limited to, Poland, Singapore, and UAE. African countries that have adopted this model are Morocco and Tunisia.

“Our aim is not to pass up this opportunity provided by the NUJ Oyo to tell Nigerians that in NIPOST we are posed to be the game changer economically, as we complement earnings from oil,” Adegbuyi stated.

According to him, NIPOST would be repositioned to be a major income generator for Nigeria, adding that the service equally targets substantial revenue from the proposed National Addressing System in which it will handle the authentication, verification and identification of addresses across the country.

The youth, he explained, would be involved in NIPOST activities in order to woo them back to the post via a project tagged: Youth Engagement Strategy.

The chairman, NUJ, Oyo State Council, Mr. Adewumi Faniran, earlier in his address, said the essence of the annual NUJ week was to further enable the union contribute its quota to the development of the nation,mthrough quality debates and intellectual engagements on topical national issues.