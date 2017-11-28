- Advertisement -

The Federal Inland Revenue Service on Monday shut down tax-defaulting companies in Lagos and Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

This came barely 24 hours after the Federal Government made known its plan to write hundreds of prominent Nigerians about their tax status.

Those affected by the enforcement exercise led by Mrs. Anita Erinne of FIRS were LASACO Assurance Plc headquarters at Acme Road, Ogba Lagos; and MTS Nigeria Limited, situated at 9, Ladipo Oluwole Street, Off Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja.

The FIRS claimed that LASACO was sealed over a tax liability of N278.5m, while MTS got its gates locked for allegedly owing N169.6m.

Equally affected by the exercise in Lagos was Sterling Assurance, situated at 284, Ikorodu Road. The company was allegedly sealed for having tax liabilities of N44.8m.

Others were Fatmark International Limited, which was said to owe N16m, and LC Divine Link Limited, which was said to owe N13.6m.

In Port Harcourt, the FIRS team, led by Mr. Umar Gana, sealed three hotels. These were Randolph Hotels and Resorts at 101 Old Aba Road, which allegedly had a tax debt of N41.032m; Titie Hotels, which was said to owe N17.8m; and Sasun Hotels Limited, which was said to owe N149.6m.

The team equally shut down operations at BMA Nigeria Limited, situated at 7, Bolo Street, Port Harcourt. The company was said to have an aggregate tax liability of N69.2m.