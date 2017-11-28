- Advertisement -

The senate has resolved to reconsider Ahmed Mahmud, nominee for the position of resident electoral commissioner, representing Zamfara state on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

On Thursday, the lawmakers rejected the nominee on basis that the stakeholders from the state did not accept him.

The decision to reconsider the nominee was sequel to a motion sponsored by Kabir Marafa, senator representing Zamafara central.

While moving the motion, Mahmud said the nominee was born in the state and has held public office, which he said were the required qualification for the role.

“Mr president I want to come under 42 and 53. My colleagues will recall that on Thursday last week, precisely on the 23rd of November 2017, the senate committee on INEC presented to this chamber a report on the screening exercise regarding the resident electoral commissioner for states and in that report they recommended that the nominee from Zamfara state based on extensive consultation – my colleague from Zamfara north said the nominee be rejected based on the reason that he is a non-indigene,” Marafa said.

“The committee’s report suggest otherwise, the committee stated in clear terms that the nominee was born in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara, schooled in Gusau and was one-time attorney-general of Zamfara state.

“Mr president one wonders what qualifies a Nigerian to be indigene of a state and in view of that I want to take full advantage of order 53 (6) to seek support of my well respected colleagues to do justice to this matter.”

The senate resolved to reconsider the nominee after it was put to a voice vote by Ike Ekeweremadu, deputy senate president.