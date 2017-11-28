- Advertisement -

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has decorated 44 senior officers from the rank of Brigadier Generals to Major Generals.

The decoration was held in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

It was the first time such event had been held, in Maiduguri, the epicentre of Boko Haram insurgency.

The decoration was taken place at the Army Command Guest House adjacent the Theatre Command Headquarters, Operation Lafiya Dole.

It is also the biggest promotion of senior officers to two-star general in the history of the Nigerian Army, army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman said.