The Senate is currently debating the general principles of the 2018 budget.

Already, lawmakers are sharply divided across party lines.

While members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are rooting for the quick passage of the budget, their counterparts in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are kicking against it.

Senate leader, Ahmad Lawan, and Sen. Eyinnaya Abaribe, have clashed over the issue. Sen. Abaribe, who was the first to speak, described the budget as a “piece of fiction.”

He was challenged by Sen. Lawan, who frowned at Abaribe’s choice of words. Lawan said it was wrong for Abaribe to describe a document submitted by the President as ‘a piece of fiction’.

Another lawmaker from Gombe State, Joshua Lidani, said the budget was dead on arrival. He said the budget was “built on quick sand.”

Lawmakers are still speaking.