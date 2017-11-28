- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending, NIRSAL, has the solution to the debilitating clashes between herdsmen and crop farmers across the nation.

The Managing Director of NIRSAL, Mr. Aliyu Abdulhameed, said this in Abuja.

NIRSAL recently sealed agricultural financing deals with Stanbic/IBTC and Union Banks worth N20 billion. Each of the two banks has made available N10 billion to boost the nation’s agri-business value chain.

According to him, once appropriate ranches are created for the herders to keep their cattle in the same place and feed them well enough, the clashes would be eliminated.

He said that ranching would also guarantee high milk production and that the cows would grow fatter, which would translate to more meat and more money for cattle owners, as well as, greater contributions to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP.



He said: “NIRSAL has the solution to the clashes between herdsmen and crop farmers. The clashes are because of the herders’ nomadic lives. Put them in a location; do a basic feed finishing, put them in one place. Let them eat, drink, sleep and put on weight. That weight is money for us. If they eat and walk around, they waste the energy and don’t put on weight. They lose weight.”

“If we can do feed finishing for cattle, for example, on annual basis, that N10 billion from Union Bank will result in about 160, 000 bulls being fattened, 16, 000 direct jobs, will be created and 80, 000 lives that will depend on those 16, 000 direct jobs will be affected. I hope everyone has understood what that N10 billion means to agriculture.”