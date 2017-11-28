- Advertisement -

The Senate, on Tuesday, said it might summon Service Chiefs to brief it, in a closed door session, on the resurgence activities of Boko Haram terrorists in North Eastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

Sen. Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South, moved the motion, when the Senate reconvened.

In the words of Sen. Ndume, “The insurgency in the North East is resurfacing. If we need to invite the Security Chiefs to brief the Senate in a closed door session, I will formally move a motion at our next sitting,” Ndume said.

Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided, ruled that the issue would be discussed at another legislative day, where a final decision will be taken.