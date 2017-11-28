- Advertisement -

Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, has been named “Outstanding Citizen of the World Year 2017” by Enugu City Centre Rotary District 9142.

The District’s President, Mr Okezie Nwanjoku, who made this known in Enugu on Tuesday, said the award would be conferred on Ekweremadu on December 2.

Nwanjoku said that deputy senate president was adopted after a vigorous screening of 150 people shortlisted from across the world.

According to him, the award is given by a credible committee and not influenced by wealth or other primordial consideration.

- Advertisement -

“If one of the members of the committee vetoed the choice, then there will be no award. The committee was unanimous in its decision,” Nwanjoku said.

He pointed out that Chief Arthur Eze won the award in 2015 while the candidates nominated for 2016 were vetoed by members of the committee.

The district president also said that the club would also unveil its over N50 million service projects for 2017/2018.

Nwanjoku said that the service projects would tackle its aims and objectives of economic and social empowerment of the people.

“Our empowerment is not to give people fish, but to teach them on how to catch fishes,” Nwanjoku, a legal practitioner, said.