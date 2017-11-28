- Advertisement -

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to appoint people like the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Solomon Dalung, into his cabinet.

Governor Wike said this on Monday during a courtesy visit by the minister to the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He lauded the minister’s commitment to the development of a united Nigeria irrespective of party affiliation, adding that he has shown an uncommon courage in allowing Rivers State to host the National Wrestling Championship and the African Wrestling Championship in 2018.

“If we have ministers like you, nobody will be talking about political parties. People like you work well for Mr President; people like you are the ones Mr President needs to move the country forward.

- Advertisement -

“What you have done for Rivers State is not what money can buy. You have by this action introduced a positive change for Rivers State – you are telling the world that Rivers State is peaceful and a place to invest,” Wike said.

In his remarks, Mr Dalung said wrestling was traditional to Nigeria, hence the country would continue to excel in the sport.

He also hailed the governor for his investments in the development of sports, stressing that the facilities put in place for the competition were world class.

The minister informed that more than 700 athletes, 300 officials, 24 states and 12 wrestling clubs would participate in the Governor Wike National Wrestling Championship.