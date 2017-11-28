- Advertisement -

Abdulmunmini Musa, who claims to have been involved in unearthing the Ikoyi cash stash, has filed a suit against the federal government over the promised percentage of the discovery.

Musa said he gave information that led to the recovery of the sum of $43.4m, N23.3m and 27,800 Euros from Flat 7, Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos state by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The suit was filed at the federal high court, Abuja.

Musa is seeking an order which will compel the ministry of finance and EFCC to include him as a beneficiary alongside Bala Maina, Steven Sunday, and one Sherrif — all of whom are said to have participated in the whistleblowing exercise.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1158/2017, the plaintiff named the EFCC, ministry of finance, and Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), as defendants.

The said whistleblowers are also named as defendants in the suit.

The plaintiff is seeking “a declaration that the plaintiff, the 4th, 5th and 6th defendants actively participated and are instrumental to the whistle-blowing or disclosure of information disclosed to the 1st defendant staff or officers which resulted to the 1st defendant’s (EFCC’s) recovery of the sums $43.4m, N23.3m and 27,800 Euros at Flat 7 Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos state.

“A declaration that the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants by themselves, their agents or officers cannot exclude, deny or refuse to pay the sum of 2.5 to 5 per cent of the sum of $43.4m N23.3m and 27,800 Euros recovered by the officers or staff of the 1st defendants as a result of the disclosure or whistle blowing resulting to the recovery of the sum of $43.4m, N23.3m and 27,800 Euros of Flat 7 Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos state.”

Meanwhile Maina, Sunday and Sheriff have also filed a suit against the ministry of finance and Malami, asking the court to compel them to pay 2.5-5 percent of the whistleblowing fees.

They are also seeking an injunction restraining Kemi Adeosun, finance minister, from excluding them from the payment of the 2.5-5 percent of the whistleblowing fees.

They had written the minister of finance, urging her to stop the proposed payment on the basis that they had been shortchanged.