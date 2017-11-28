- Advertisement -

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Ibok Ete-Ibas, has decorated 16 newly-promoted rear admirals.

He urged them to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation.

Ete-Ibas who decorated the senior officers at the Naval Headquarters, said there was no better time to serve the nation than now that the country was facing security challenges.

He said that promotions came with greater expectations and responsibilities, saying as such, they should put in their best as much were expected from them.

He noted that the decorated officers strived very hard to meet the requirements for the promotion.

According to Ete-Ibas, “the journey started several years ago, and today, you are being promoted as a result of your hard work, commitment, dedication and honesty to service of the nation.

“I therefore, urge you to see the promotion as an opportunity to do more for the service, and of course, the entire nation,” he said.

“It is only then that you will be convinced that you have added value to our noble profession and by protecting the territorial integrity of the country,” he said.

He also urged them to give their utmost best in their new ranks and by extension, began to work for the next level of elevation.

The CNS also reaffirmed the continued commitment of the service to the protection of the nation’s critical asset, the maritime domain against crude oil theft and any other illegal activities.

Meanwhile, the Navy has also inaugurated 20 new patrol boats at NNS DELTA in Warri, Delta.

The Acting Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Navy Capt. Suleiman Dahun, the boats comprised 16 locally built Epenal boats and four Rigid Hull Inflatable boats, imported from South Africa.

He explained that the induction of the boats was part of the key priorities in the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Vice- Adm. Ibok Ete-Ibas’s Strategic Directives of 2017.

The acting director said further that the induction was aimed at boosting the service operations on the Nigerian Navy.

“Accordingly, the service deeply appreciates the support of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, toward the recapitalisation efforts of the NN.

“The newly acquired patrol boats will be deployed to boost the NN’s ongoing operations in tackling maritime five crimes,’’ he said.

Dahun named the five crimes as: ‘’crude oil theft, illegal refining of crude oil and other unwholesome security threats in maritime domain.”

Dahun assured all legitimate stakeholders operating in the maritime environment of the readiness of the service to provide efficient security for unhindered socio-economic activities and ensure national prosperity.