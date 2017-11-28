- Advertisement -

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, says the ministry will step up efforts to ensure that Nigeria takes advantage of emerging technology to strengthen its economy.

A statement by Mr AbdulGaniyu Aminu, Deputy Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology (FMST), quoted Onu as saying this in his office during the recent visit of members of the African Information and Communication Technology Alliance.

He said the ministry would achieve the objective by effectively deploying Information Communication Technology (ICT) to create a business environment that would enable enterprises to thrive.

He added that Nigeria would domesticate forensic auditing, artificial intelligence, robotics and data protection to help create the needed environment for businesses to grow.

He charged the alliance to take advantage of the abundant resources available in the country to create billionaires and to make the nation proud.

According to him, no country in the world has ever attained greatness by depending on other countries for technology.

Earlier, the Chairman of the group, Dr. Jimson Olufuye, had said that the alliance was working to ensure that the business climate remained predictable so that investors would be confident of the sustainability of their investments.

Olufuye said that the stability of internet services would give investors access to relevant information and also go a long way toward boosting enterprise in Africa and the world at large.