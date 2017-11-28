- Advertisement -

The Federal Government in collaboration with the International Centre for Tropical Agriculture (ICTA), has launched an evidence-based insurance development roadmap for the agricultural sector particularly for small holder farmers in the country.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Bukar Hassan, while launching the roadmap in Abuja, said the roadmap was necessary now that the impact of climate change was taking a toll on the agriculture sector.

Hassan stated that: “This is coming at no other time than now that the challenge of climate change has become impactful particularly to the agricultural sector and most especially to the small holder farmers in the country.

Dr Hassan who was represented by the Director, Lands and Climate Change in the Ministry, Engineer Sunday Edibo, said the initiative was aimed at ensuring food security and nutrition in the country.

According to him, “The launch of the roadmap document will strengthen the role of insurance in the country’s agricultural resilience policy through improved data management and sharing, building awareness among farmers and the financial sector to support new insurance and financial packages for farmers”.

The Permanent Secretary commended the collaborative efforts of the International Centre for Tropical Agriculture (ICTA), Climate Change Agriculture and Food Security (CCAFS), Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CIGIAR) on research program and the Ministry.

Hassan, urged farmers to insure their crops and obtain some financial support in the event of the occurrence of any disaster.