Pakistan is to stage an agricultural machinery exhibition in Nigeria to showcase its technological achievements in agriculture.

Mr. Asim Khan, the Head of Chancery of the Pakistan High Commission, said that the proposed exhibition “is a fallout of the recent 6th D8 Ministerial meeting on industrial cooperation’’.

Participants at D8 ministerial meeting emphasised the need for exchange of technology to boost agricultural production in member states.

The siplomat explained that made-in-Pakistan agricultural machinery to be exhibited would include rugged tractors and other equipment that could boost small and medium enterprises growth in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Khan said that Pakistan was determined to assist Nigeria’s efforts for self-sufficiency in food production.

He added that the single country agriculture equipment show would also be a channel to make durable and efficient farming equipment available to Nigerian farmers at reasonable cost.

He disclosed that Pakistani Minister for Industries and Production, Ghulam Jatoi, who attended the D8 meeting in Abuja, also held talks with the Minister of State for Investment, Trade and industries, Hajia Aisha Abubakar, on ways to further strengthen relations between the two nations.

“They agreed on mutual cooperation in industrial development, particularly reiterating commitment to assist Nigeria’s agricultural sector.’’

Khan said that the upcoming made-in-Pakistan Agriculture exhibition was one of the strategies.

Meanwhile, the Head of Chancery at the Pakistani High Commission in Nigeria, Mr Asif khan, has said his country would boost trade ties with Nigeria through the sale of Agricultural machinery.

Khan told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday at the end of a one-day Pakistan Food Exhibition/Festival in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that said his country was committed to enhancing the cordial bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Head of Chancery however noted that the official population of Pakistani community in Nigeria currently stands at about 1500.

He said although the figure represents a drop in the previous statistics, it does not amount to a decrease in the volume of bilateral trade as well as other levels of cooperation between the two countries.

Khan said that Pakistan remained hopeful on the future of business relationship between Pakistan and Nigeria especially given his country’s international reputation in textiles and leatherworks.

He said because of its experience in dealing with terrorism, Pakistan represents a valuable friend for Nigeria in bringing normalcy to the North East and other parts of the country.

He said Pakistan had also been cooperating with Nigeria in its anti-insurgency operations in the North East.

Khan said that Pakistan had been dealing creditably with dangers of terrorism in the country’s SWAT Valley known as the hub of terrorist activities in the region.