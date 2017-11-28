- Advertisement -

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it has begun investigation into alleged extortion of international passport applicants at Nigerian High Commission in the UK.

Spokesman of the NIS, Mr Sunday James, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

James, who said the agency’s attention had been drawn to a viral video of some Nigerians protesting against the alleged extortion at the High Commission, added that “the protesters alleged that some officials of the High Commission are unduly surcharging them for passport issuance.

“It has become necessary to state that payment for passports are done online and so nobody is expected to come to the High Commission with cash, let alone any case of extortion.

- Advertisement -

“In the meantime, machineries have been put in place to unravel the veracity of the allegation.”

He advised Nigerian passport applicants in the UK and other parts of the world to formally report any form of extortion through [email protected], [email protected] call +2347080607900.

The NIS spokesman cautioned against the use of abusive language by protesters which he said was capable of tarnishing the image of the country.

He added that “it is important to follow due process of presenting grievances concerning wrong doings or poor service delivery.

“The Comptroller General of Immigration wishes to use this medium to appeal to Nigerians to always endeavour to report any known case of poor service delivery for appropriate investigation and possible sanctions.”