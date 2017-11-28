- Advertisement -

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission says it will on Tuesday (today) arraign Mrs. Maimuna Aliyu, the mother of Maryam Sanda, who allegedly killed her husband, Bilyamin Bello.

The police had last week arraigned Sanda before an FCT High Court sitting in Jabi for allegedly killing her husband who was the son of a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Haliru Bello.

Co-incidentally, her mother will also be arraigned in a Jabi High Court.

The ICPC said in a statement that Maimuna, who is a former Executive Director of Aso Savings and Loans Limited, would be arraigned on charges of corruption.

Maimuna was appointed as a member of the ICPC board by the then Acting President Yemi Osinbajo in August, but was later dropped after it was discovered that she had been indicted.

The ICPC said, “The ICPC is due to arraign Mrs. Maimuna Aliyu, a former Executive Director of Aso Savings and Loans Ltd, as well as a dropped nominee for Board Member, ICPC. Mrs. Aliyu allegedly sold off three plots of land 2432; 2433; and 2434 in Cadastral Zone B08, Jahi District, Abuja, on behalf of Aso Savings and Loans Ltd at the cost of N57m without remitting same to the bank.”