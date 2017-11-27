- Advertisement -

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, has canvassed the need to create about two million jobs annually in the next decade in order to effectively tackle the menace of unemployment among its teeming youths. And that mining would help in in the realization of this massive job creation through the ongoing reforms in the sector.

He argued that, an urgent review of the country’s laws to allow states play more prominent roles in mining issues as a necessary step in making the mineral and mining sector more profitable.

Minister stated this in his keynote address at the fifth annual lecture of the School of Management Technology, Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), on Friday.

Fayemi, in the lecture, titled: “Mineral resource management for national cohesion and progress”, said the present situation where state governments were not adequately involved in the administration of mineral titles despite bearing the brunt of impact of resource exploitation, grossly affect growth of the sector.

He said the country needed to take a cue from her experience in the oil rich Niger Delta, where oil riches rather than cementing national cohesion, became a source of discord and a toxic bone of contention in the polity and where decades of oil exploitation have resulted in a legacy of ecological degradation, trans generational poverty and violence.

Management of resources must be present to end grossly self–destructive economy.

“The critical difference between resource-rich performers and resource-rich underperformers is simply resource management. We must now end this grossly self-destructive culture of governmental, economic and political irresponsibility,” he said.

Although the minister said the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development has put in place some administrative measures to involve the states and ensure they take advantage of the resources in their domains, he maintained that a review of the laws giving the Federal Government exclusive rights over mining must be effected in order for states to play more prominent roles.

Fayemi, however, assured that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has the political will and the preparedness to do what is necessary in this regard.

