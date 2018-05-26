The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on Friday conducted a recruitment examination for about 37,000 police applicants across the country into the Nigeria Police Force.

The examination, which held in JAMB centres nationwide was a Computer-Based Test, for the intending police constables whose academic qualification should be a Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.

The police authorities did not say the number which would be recruited into the force among the applicants.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, said in a briefing at the board’s headquarters in Bwari, Abuja, that the cut-off marks for the examination would be determined by the vacancies and performances of the police applicants.

Oloyede noted that the police paid about N100m to the board to have the examination conducted.

He said, “We conduct examination for various agencies because there are facilities available with the board. They are of the minimum costs. So the police came and they have subjected themselves to all the conditions. The Police Service Commission sets the qualifications for the police applicants.

“We have 156 centres across the country where the examination took place. So far, only our centre in Otukpo, Benue State, had some hitches on Friday but they were resolved.”

The Head of Training, Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, AIG Istifanus Shettima, said the successful police applicants would thereafter be sent to police training institutions and colleges nationwide.

He said, “We want to maintain standard in the police and that is the reason for the JAMB CBT examination. The shortlist depends on the scores in the examination.”