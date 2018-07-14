Thirty Seven Nigerian youths who participated in the maiden edition of ‘The Labour Room,’ Nigeria’s first reality TV show geared towards national development, have been honoured as Ambassadors of the African Union.

The youths drawn from the states of the Federation, including the FCT, were named ‘African Union Agenda 2063 Ambassadors’ by the African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC) on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that The Labour Room, an initiative of Nigeria Rebirth Foundation, assembled 37 youths, male and female, Muslims and Christians, selected from each state of the federation and the FCT.

The youths, who were christened ‘Governors’ were housed in a mansion for 60 days during which they analysed and x-rayed a myriad of issues bedeviling the nation and articulated recommendations for reform.

During their stay in the mansion, leaders from different backgrounds, technocrats, captains of industries and international organisations, including representatives of the AU visited them.

Dr Tunji Asaolu, Nigerian Representative of the AU-ECOSOCC presented certificates of honour to the Governors, urging them to be worthy Ambassadors and contribute to nation building.

Asaolu, who was represented by Hon. Chinwe Maduike, Head of AU-ECOSOCC Secretariat in Nigeria, enjoined the recipients to use their experiences from the Labour Room show to complement Government’s effort towards promoting economic development, unity and peace.

“The African Union is proud of you, and that is why you are made its Ambassadors.

“You are now job creators, therefore apply the skills and the knowledge you acquired from participating in the show to contribute your quota to the economy and society at large,” he said.

In her remark, the National Coordinator of the Labour Room Reality Show, Mrs Obioma Madu-Udealor, commended the AU-ECOSOCC for identifying with the initiative.

She noted that the honour was the inspiration the recipients needed in their quest to strive as entrepreneurs and leaders in their fields of endeavours.

“The programme is designed to promote unity in our diversity, as issues to be addressed included conflict resolution, leadership, unity, economy and international perception, among others,” she said.

She explained that among other benefits, the initiative was to stimulate young entrepreneurs and create jobs.

She called on Nigerians of goodwill, especially corporate bodies to identify with the Nigeria Rebirth Foundation in its poise for a better Nigeria.

Mr Arabi Tukur, Managing Director, Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA) felicitated with the young Ambassadors, saying his organization would provide mentorship for them.

“The Governors have just concluded four days of training with the Agency. As future leaders, you must work very hard in building the Nigeria of our dreams.

“The Abuja Enterprise Agency is willing to partner with the convener of the Labour Room, by providing technical and financial assistance,” he said.