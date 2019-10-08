<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Over 37 people have been feared drowned in River Kirfi in Kirfi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The ugly incident was made public by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Kirfi Local Government, Alhaji Bappa, Abdu Bara Danmalikin Bara who spoke to journalists.

He said, “I want to commiserate with the people of Kirfi, Bauchi State and Nigeria as a whole over the loss of our brothers on their way to their farms.

“They boarded a canoe – 40 of them on Monday, October7, 2019, and unfortunately 38 of them were drowned. Only two persons survived.

“We discovered only two dead bodies along Badara when we conducted a search and rescue operation. Local experts searched the water ways but unfortunately we didn’t recover any more bodies of the victims. We suspect all of them drowned.”

He prayed to God to forgive the misdeeds of the deceased.