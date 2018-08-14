Thirty-seven members of the National Youths Service Corps who had just concluded their one-year mandatory national service on Monday were involved in an auto accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The corpers had just left the NYSC orientation camp, Sagamu, after their Passing Out Parade and were travelling to Sango Ota when the driver of the Toyota coastal bus they were travelling in lost control and bus crashed.

The Ogun State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Clement Oladele, confirmed the incident.

He said out of the 37 corpers, 19 sustained varying degrees of injury, but none of them died.

Giving a breakdown of the number of the injured, he said nine were males and 10 were females.

He further said that out of the 19 corpers four of them were critically injured.

Oladele said the accident occurred during the downpour, while the driver was speeding.

He said, “It rained this morning. The driver of the coastal bus was speeding and in the process, he lost control and the bus crashed.”

Oladele said the injured victims were treated at the FRSC emergency clinic but the four of them that were critically injured were taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu.