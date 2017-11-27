- Advertisement -

The Ekiti State Family Court has settled no fewer than 200 family and marriage cases between 2012 when it was established and date.

Mrs Peju Babafemi, the Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Women Affairs, Social Development and Gender Empowerment, disclosed this in Ado Ekiti.

Babafemi in a statement said that 20 people were convicted of child neglect and deviance during the period.

According to her, the family court has helped to reduce pressures on the conventional courts and reduced cases of marital disputes.

She assured the public of justice and fair play through the court, noting that a Chief Magistrate was presiding over it in accordance with the State’s Child Rights Law.

The permanent secretary said that the Gov. Ayodele Fayose-led administration was committed to the general well-being of the citizens of the state that include women and children.

She said that her ministry had been repositioned to provide to ensure that women live in an environment where there is justice, equity and respect for their rights.

Babafemi said that the state government was determined to ensure a holistic development of women through education, economic, social and political empowerment.

She added that the state was also set to monitor gender responsiveness activities in the state.

She also said that the government was committed to ensuring the survival and protection of children in preparation for meaningful adult life as well as promoting the welfare of indigent citizens and persons living with disabilities.

“The ministry has started advocacy to encourage public-spirited individuals and corporate organisations on the need to making life meaningful for children and secure the future of the nation.

“The ministry has succeeded in providing social welfare services like skills acquisition training centres for 195 women in different skills.

“Arrangement is in the offing to train about-to-retire women civil servants on skills that can become their vocations after retirement,’’ she said.

According to her, the Erelu Adebayo Children’s Home at Iyin Ekiti and the crèche at the state secretariat are some other institutions the government is using to boost social welfare services in the state.

Babafemi said that the state government provided them to reduce the stress of nursing mothers in the state workforce.

She said that the model registry established by the ministry in 2007 had successfully joined 1,152 couples in holy matrimony.