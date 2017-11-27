- Advertisement -

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says that the Federal Government is ready to support individuals and stakeholders to collectively develop the creative sector.

The minister said this at the fourth edition of Fashion Art Fusion shows held in Lagos late on Sunday where no fewer than 10 fashion designers showcased their different works.

He said this was imperative because the creative industry was capable of boosting the nation’s foreign exchange earnings and providing employment opportunities for youths if well developed.

“The industry is huge and capable of boosting foreign exchange earnings.

“The industry is capable of generating millions of employment and boosting Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the government.

“The government is working seriously to ensure a stable, befitting and enabling environment for the creative industry,’’ he said.

The Federal Government decided to diversify the nation’s economy by developing other sectors outside oil following the crash in petroleum products at the international market in recent months.

The minister represented by Mr Chidi Uluka, the Zonal Director, NTA, Lagos Network Centre, commended the organiser of the fashion show for their support and contributions toward the development of the industry.

He also lauded the private sector, individuals and young talented ones for venturing into the wealth creation industry.

Earlier, Mr Austin Aimankhu, the founder of Fashion Art Fusion has appealed to the three tiers of government to resuscitate the textile industry to boost fabric production and provide jobs for the unemployed.

He said if the textile industry was operating at an optimal capacity, it would generate both local and foreign revenues for the country.

He said that the lack of functional textile industry was affecting the mass production of fabrics in the country.

“The industry needs a functional textile industry to support the development of creative and fashion industry, ” he said.

He lauded the government for its support toward the development of the sector.

Aimankhu speaking on the show said that it was an avenue for young and talented fashion designers to showcase their creativity and styles to the world.

He said that over the years, the industry had helped young and talented youths to become self-employed and reduced unemployment.

The fashion designer appealed to the government to provide constant electricity supply, enabling environments and granting of soft loans to the operators the industry.

He said that these would make the sector in particular and the creative industry in general to flourish.

Aimankhu said that the country’s fashion industry was capable of competing favourably with foreign counterparts with necessary infrastructure and encouragement in place.

He said that events like would always give opportunities to foreigners to visit the country and see what the industry had to offer.

Aimankhu said that the country would be generating additional foreign exchange earnings from it.