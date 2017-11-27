- Advertisement -

Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) ​has stated that​ Musiliu Obanikoro​’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ​would not end his case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Obanikoro​ ​on Saturday officially decamped from the People’s Democratic Party​ (PDP​)​ to the ruling APC.

The former minister is undergoing investigation for his role in the diversion of public funds and money laundering allegations.

​Reacting, Sagay told I​ndependent that there will be no soft landing for Obanikoro.

“His joining APC cannot save him from answering for the corruption cases hanging on his neck.

​”​I can assure you it cannot, because APC is not EFCC.

“They are two different things and if he thinks by joining APC, nothing will be heard of his case again, then he is making a mistake”, he said.

- Advertisement -

​Speaking at the defection ceremony, Obanikoro said he had a mission to render service on the APC platform.

“Today, I and others are not just joining the APC for joining sake, we are joining because we are on a mission.

“I had joined the PDP a few years ago with the hope that certain things would be done right to enable me make the desired impact. That did not happen.

“And now, Asiwaju Tinubu has taken leadership to another level, not only in the state, but at the national level.

“So, my joining the APC is not by accident. It is to return to my people and seek a platform on which I can render service to my people, because leadership is about service and co-ordination of talents to achieve results.

“We have looked everywhere, and the only party that offers that platform for service delivery is the APC.

“For me, this is not really a defection; it is a home-coming, because in a way, this is my root. I am happy to return to my people; no place like home,” he said.