The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology is to create an enabling environment for business development that will ensure Nigeria plays a dominant role in emerging technology.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, disclosed this, on Monday, in Abuja when he received members of African Information and Communication Technology Alliance in his office during a courtesy visit.

Dr Onu promised to utilize effectively Information Communication Technology, ICT, for the growth of Nigeria’s economy, adding that Nigeria was poised to domesticate and play an active role in Forensic auditing, artificial intelligence, robotics and data protection.

He stressed that no nation ever attained greatness by depending on other countries for technology, adding that the Alliance should harness abundant resources to create billionaires and make the nation proud.

Earlier, the Chairman African ICT Alliance, Dr Jimson Olufuye, said the Alliance was working to ensure that business environment remained predictable for investment and as well for conducive investment climate.

He, therefore, canvassed the need for stable internet so as to enable good business opportunities in Africa and the world at large.