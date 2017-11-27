- Advertisement -

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is partnering the Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA), founded by Mrs Toyin Saraki, to create advocacy on maternal and girl child health in Nigeria.

The partnership was made known when the UNFPA Country Representative, Dr Diene Keita led a delegation of UNFPA leadership on a courtesy visit to Mrs Saraki in Abuja.

The visit was the first official visit of the new country representative of the UN agency aimed at fostering relationship between both parties where UNFPA will fund WBFA’s activities, while WBFA supports UNFPA with advocacy and technical/programmatic interventions.

While welcoming the delegation, Mrs Saraki who is the Global Goodwill Ambassador of the International Confederation of Midwives, harped on the need for more advocacy on maternal health issues in Nigeria.

She said that the visit of the Country Representative would build a formal working relationship between The Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Country Office in Nigeria.



“This relationship will lead to an advocacy base that will be mutually beneficial to both organizations.

“Using our Foundation’s high-level advocacy, in local and global circles, it is my pleasure to commit to help support UNFPA’s work, including through advocating for a mobilization of resources from non-traditional sources, while keeping the sustained release of the government’s counterpart cash contribution (GCC) at the top of our mutually-agreed agenda.”

“I am delighted to welcome Dr Keita to Nigeria and I can assure her of the continued support of the entire team of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa.

“We will not rest until every pregnancy and delivery in Nigeria is safe, and women and girls have full access to the best livelihoods that they can ever aspire to, including the choice to have children, and at the frequency they are most comfortable with.”

In her reaction, the country Representative commended the foundation for their good work in maternal health.