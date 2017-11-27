- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, to immediately release 50 percent from the balance of the first trench of the Paris Club debt refund to state governments.

The amount which figure is yet to be disclosed is to be channelled to the payment of outstanding salary arrears of workers in the states ahead of the Christmas celebration.

Governor of Imo State and chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) Rochas Okorocha disclosed this after the meeting of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and President Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Briefing State House Correspondents alongside the governor of Kaduna State Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and the governor of Kano state, Okorocha said the decision was taken to ensure that workers across the country celebrate the forth-coming festivity.